Letter: Testing one, two, three?
Trump admits he wasn't elected in 2020!
The 22nd Amendment clearly states, "No person shall be elected to the office of the President more than twice..." Since we all know that Trump firmly believes in the Constitution of the United States of America, his declaration that he intends to run for president is a clear statement that he believes he has only been elected to that office once.
Karl Huppler, Mantorville
Inflation and rising costs on everything we need is hurting everyone. But this is not just a “Biden and Pelosi mess,” as some are saying. This is an international problem. England alone has a 10% inflation rate. It is not the fault of a few leaders. Yes, we need to work on the problem, but do it together.
Regarding Molly Work’s Nov. 12 article, “Body scan prices vary at Mayo, OMC,” I felt an important issue was left out of the quoted study and the comments by health providers. Price transparency and negotiation have little effect if the industry is allowed to operate monopolies.
I am puzzled by your reasoning in at least two of your endorsements: 2nd District Olmsted County Commissioner and 1st District Congressman.
I was extremely dismayed to hear of and see pictures of the graffiti at the Calvary Cemetery that was carried out on Halloween night. In one section of many, I saw graffiti written on my brother’s stone of interment.