Opinion Letters

Letter: Thank a library worker!

Today at 8:00 AM

April 25 is National Library Workers Day and we want to give a shout out to the amazing staff at the Rochester Public Library.

From the custodians to the front desk folks to the office staff and everyone in between, these people are welcoming, knowledgeable, and eager to help. Whether they are public-facing or work behind the scenes, the employees at the library are an integral part of what makes our library a treasure.

Take advantage of all the resources our Rochester Public Library has to offer. Come visit and thank a library worker!

Val Kaliszewski, Rochester

The writer is president of the Friends of the Rochester Public Library.

