I'm so thankful to be a Minnesotan, with Gov. Walz leading us with information and good decisions. And thank goodness for our budget surplus, which will likely save lives and suffering.
Sadly, Trump was like a deer in headlights for weeks with his inaction. Now, his pathetic press conference efforts are full of self aggrandizement, falsehoods, and attacks on the press. Trump said the coronavirus is democrats' "new hoax" and climate change is a "Chinese hoax." "Hoax" and "fake news" are Trump's stock phrases for realities he is unable to deal with.
We can only hope there are enough intelligent people, such as Dr. Stephen Fauci, left in the Trump administration to guide us. Some of us will not make it through this plague. Good luck to all.
Greg Rendahl, Ostrander