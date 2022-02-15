Letter: Thank you, teachers and health care workers

As members of the Rochester-Olmsted Youth Commission and students in Rochester and Byron high schools, the pandemic changed our lives in ways we couldn’t have imagined. Beyond the upheaval in schedules, the uncertainty and the isolation, we worried about the virus and its potential effect on us, our families and our lives.

You stepped in. You helped us adapt to online learning, encouraging and motivating us in virtual classrooms where, I’m sure, it sometimes felt like you were talking to a sea of letters. You looked for ways to engage and found new methods of teaching, of grading and of helping us understand the material without face-to-face interaction, all the while navigating the same uncertainties we were facing with families of your own.

Returning to school brought new challenges, helping two years' worth of "new students" adjust to school and working with the rest of your students, each day bringing a myriad of challenges from new quarantine rules to in tandem online learning. Omicron exacerbated an already tenuous environment, only the casualties mounted for those of you trying to be there for us, sending everyone back to distance learning at the end of a semester and adding to your challenges.

Recently we have seen the highest rates of COVID cases since the pandemic began. Testing centers and phone lines are inundated with anxious residents, looking for advice, support or instructions and our healthcare workers step up to the plate. You help guide us through our own uncertainties, doling out reassurance, many times over the phone, assessing our needs and directing our care. With each visit, in helping us heal, you expose yourself and your loved ones. You understand the risk, but you continue to keep your doors open.

Thank you. From all of us who have been buoyed by your words of encouragement or your voice as we fear where this illness might take us. For trying to make our environment as normal as possible in an impossibly abnormal world. For sharing your own fears and moments of vulnerability, reminding us that it's okay to be scared. For changing deadlines and making exceptions, understanding that life happens. For the hours you have given to restore our spirit and our health. But mostly, thank you for just being there. You have no idea how much your presence means.

Dominick Nowakowski, Rochester

The author wrote the letter on behalf of the Rochester-Olmsted Youth Commission. Co-chairs are Rishikesh Krishnan, Gauri Sood and Salma Abdi.