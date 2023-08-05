Get 3 months just 99¢/month SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Read Today's Paper Saturday, August 5

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Opinion Letters

Letter: The 12th Amendment and the election in 2024

Letter to the Editor graphic
Today at 9:00 AM

Apparently the 2024 election will quite possibly again be between Biden and Trump. And with each having very low ratings, it seems ripe for a third party to enter the fracas. And if that candidate happens to garner enough electoral votes from disaffected states so that no one receives 270 total votes to be elected president, then there is the potential for some major chaos to transpire. The 12th Amendment will then be in force, and with it can come a lot of finagling and horse trading.

The 12th Amendment requires the House of Representatives to immediately elect a president from the top three candidates. But there are only 50 votes because each state only gets one vote, no matter how large the state or number of representatives. And it only takes 26 states to elect the president. The 26 smallest states, mostly Republican, make up only 19% of the population. Six of these states have only one representative, but each gets one vote, the same as California with 52 representatives.

The 12th Amendment would favor the Republican candidate in 2024 with the addition of most of the smaller states and the larger Republican states (Florida, Georgia, Texas and Arizona). But the third-party candidate could throw a wrench into it. If no one wins on the first vote, then the finagling continues. This has happened before. In 1824, Andrew Jackson initially won the popular vote an the most electoral votes, but didn't become president. Something like that could happen again, 200 years later.

Charles Main, Eyota

What To Read Next
Letter to the Editor graphic
Letters
Letter: Men should be held to pay their fair share
2h ago
Letter to the Editor graphic
Letters
Letter: Stand for freedom of speech, support Dr. Joyner
6d ago
Letter to the Editor graphic
Letters
Letter: Where are the Golden Rule moments?
Jul 29
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT


080123-Proton Beam Construction
Members Only
Health
Mayo Clinic's expanded proton beam facility construction makes progress toward 2027 completion
19m ago
 · 
By  Dené K. Dryden
Fontaine Zumbro north.JPG
Members Only
Local
The Fontaine marks 40 years in Rochester's skyline
3h ago
 · 
By  John Molseed
080523.WEISS.01.jpg
Northland Outdoors
Weiss: Minnesota DNR to introduce Minnesota Driftless strain brook trout around the state
4h ago
 · 
By  John Weiss
080123-Flags Half-Staff
Members Only
Local
Were Mayo Clinic's half-staff flags a problem?
18h ago
 · 
By  Answer Man