Letter: The 12th Amendment and the election in 2024

Apparently the 2024 election will quite possibly again be between Biden and Trump. And with each having very low ratings, it seems ripe for a third party to enter the fracas. And if that candidate happens to garner enough electoral votes from disaffected states so that no one receives 270 total votes to be elected president, then there is the potential for some major chaos to transpire. The 12th Amendment will then be in force, and with it can come a lot of finagling and horse trading.

The 12th Amendment requires the House of Representatives to immediately elect a president from the top three candidates. But there are only 50 votes because each state only gets one vote, no matter how large the state or number of representatives. And it only takes 26 states to elect the president. The 26 smallest states, mostly Republican, make up only 19% of the population. Six of these states have only one representative, but each gets one vote, the same as California with 52 representatives.

The 12th Amendment would favor the Republican candidate in 2024 with the addition of most of the smaller states and the larger Republican states (Florida, Georgia, Texas and Arizona). But the third-party candidate could throw a wrench into it. If no one wins on the first vote, then the finagling continues. This has happened before. In 1824, Andrew Jackson initially won the popular vote an the most electoral votes, but didn't become president. Something like that could happen again, 200 years later.

