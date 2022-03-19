Read Today's Paper Saturday, March 19
SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 3 months just 99¢/month

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Opinion | Letters

Letter: The birds are back -- let's appreciate them

Letter to the Editor graphic
March 19, 2022 10:30 AM
Share

Walking around Silver Lake Park, there was evidence of spring. The few geese that continue to call the lake home are pairing up and will soon build nests. Hopefully, they will be allowed to raise their young this year.

Off of River Road, the bald eagle nest was destroyed in the freak winter storms. The bald eagles are rebuilding and will once again have eaglets for us to watch and enjoy.

Although many nests have been removed, we will watch to see if the herons will still return to their roosting area and once again bring new life.

Early in the morning, the wild turkeys chortle and try to steal a meal from birdfeeders. The cardinals are singing at Quarry Hill, Essex Park and around Foster Arend Pond. Their song welcomes the promise of new beginnings and warmer days.

Although it is important to many to improve downtown Rochester for visitors, our community has wonderful parks, walkways and wildlife that deserve our appreciation and attention.

ADVERTISEMENT

Karen Drews Munoz, Rochester

Related Topics: LETTERS TO THE EDITOR
What to read next
Letter to the Editor graphic
Letters
Letter: Electric rates have been kept low in our area
The diversity of our power supplier’s energy mix creates a balanced portfolio that protects our members from “skyrocketing” bills when energy prices are higher.
March 19, 2022 10:00 AM
Letter to the Editor graphic
Letters
Letter: Forum cancelation violated right to free speech
Canceling the Center for American Expression's forum on crime is an appalling expression for free speech.
March 19, 2022 09:30 AM
Letter to the Editor graphic
Letters
Letter: What would really benefit seniors?
Again this year, Minnesota Republicans want to end the state tax on Social Security benefits. They say it will help seniors. As one such senior, I am all in favor of our Legislature helping seniors. But I find this effort curious.
March 15, 2022 11:00 AM
Letter to the Editor graphic
Letters
Letter: Ukraine and the secret gun
Five thousand miles from here
March 15, 2022 10:30 AM