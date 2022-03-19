Letter: The birds are back -- let's appreciate them

Walking around Silver Lake Park, there was evidence of spring. The few geese that continue to call the lake home are pairing up and will soon build nests. Hopefully, they will be allowed to raise their young this year.

Off of River Road, the bald eagle nest was destroyed in the freak winter storms. The bald eagles are rebuilding and will once again have eaglets for us to watch and enjoy.

Although many nests have been removed, we will watch to see if the herons will still return to their roosting area and once again bring new life.

Early in the morning, the wild turkeys chortle and try to steal a meal from birdfeeders. The cardinals are singing at Quarry Hill, Essex Park and around Foster Arend Pond. Their song welcomes the promise of new beginnings and warmer days.

Although it is important to many to improve downtown Rochester for visitors, our community has wonderful parks, walkways and wildlife that deserve our appreciation and attention.

Karen Drews Munoz, Rochester