The most important political event of the year was Feb. 25.
The caucus is where delegates to the county convention are chosen.
These delegates, in turn, elect delegates to the district, state, and national conventions. They also decide who gets on the ballot and what resolutions will be favored.
On April 7, 1984, I witnessed the take over of the Republican Party at the district convention.
Some independent group had quietly assembled enough delegates for a majority, and chose their own resolutions, delegates and candidates. Our candidate was the electable Arlen Erdahl for the U.S. House of Representatives.
Their candidate lost the historically Republican district.
Now, 36 years later, because of the caucus, the Republican Party is not what it used to be.
Greg Goetzman, Rochester