I found the stories about farmers and methane gas (Post Bulletin, Feb. 15) to be very well researched and informative. The interviews with local agri-businesses and farmers were in depth and should be viewed as helpful to reach a solution.
There was one section that dealt with the percentages of various factors involved in contributing to the CO2 problem in our atmosphere. In this section, it stated that 80% of the problems come from fossil fuels.
Myself being a math person, I applied a 10% figure to the fossil fuel contribution and it showed with a 10% reduction in the fossil fuel, we could receive an 8% reduction of CO2 emissions.
Using the same 10% with ALL of the other contributing factors we would garner a whopping 2%.
Let's use a little common sense and take the easy money first, giving us the most bang for our buck and leave dairy farmers with their belching and farting cows alone.
The cows and deer and buffalo have been here long before fossil fuels.
Buzz Christison, Plainview