99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Read Today's Paper Saturday, April 1

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Opinion Letters

Letter: The problem with elected sheriffs

Letter to the Editor graphic
Today at 8:00 AM

Imagine our local chief of police came to work drunk. Imagine fellow officers turning a blind eye when they'd have arrested and charged anyone else. We've many times seen police fail to restrain other law enforcement, so this could happen. Would that be the end of the matter? No.

The chief is hired and is expected to maintain or exceed specified standards. The city council would investigate and could terminate employment.

With recent Post Bulletin reporting, we don't need to imagine what happened with Mower County Sheriff Sandvik. He denies what was observed, refuses to answer questions about his intoxication on duty, and has his attorney threaten those who do discuss it.

That Sheriff Sandvik is an elected official has been one excuse for the Austin Police Department and the Mower County commissioners to do nothing.

Sheriffs, like chiefs of police, need to be hired and subject to oversight and firing. Elected sheriffs too often get us unqualified place holders who consider themselves above the law. Sandvik is a symptom. The Constitutional Sheriff movement is another wherein sheriffs contend that federal and state government authorities are subordinate to the local authority of county sheriffs: i.e. sheriffs are above the law.

ADVERTISEMENT

It's time for Minnesota to place responsibility for and oversight of sheriffs squarely with county commissioners. City council oversight of police chiefs is not perfect, but it is much better than the current situation which lacks any oversight for our sheriffs and endangers every community that depends on them.

Rayson Lorrey, Rochester

What To Read Next
Letter to the Editor graphic
Letters
Letter: Ban books and TikTok, but keep the guns
March 28, 2023 08:30 AM
Letter to the Editor graphic
Letters
Letter: Most seniors already receive Social Security tax-free
March 28, 2023 08:00 AM
Letter to the Editor graphic
Letters
Letter: Compare apples to apples in tax proposals
March 25, 2023 11:30 AM
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Must Reads
Artificial Intelligence Research
Health
A Mayo Clinic AI program could soon be part of kidney transplant care
April 01, 2023 07:00 AM
 · 
By  Dené K. Dryden
World Literature
Exclusive
Local
Speaking many tongues: How Rochester Public Schools supports a student body that speaks 96 languages
April 01, 2023 06:00 AM
 · 
By  Jordan Shearer
040123.WEISS.01.jpg
Northland Outdoors
Weiss: Where have all the eagles gone? Unusual winter has made them nomads
April 01, 2023 05:00 AM
 · 
By  John Weiss
Wold pollinator 04.JPG
Health
How to tackle seasonal allergies, a telltale sign of spring
March 31, 2023 02:47 PM
 · 
By  Dené K. Dryden