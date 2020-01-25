Recently, a Mayo doctor's editorial encouraged us to eat a totally vegan diet. He cited numerous research studies showing that diets containing red meat are harmful to our longevity.
A Post Bulletin article stated that we Americans consumed 10 pounds more meat in a recent three year period than the prior year. Also 51 percent of that meat was red meat (beef, pork, veal and lamb).
Over the years I have heard that red meat eaters live longer than vegetarians. This debate probably will never be resolved.
However, it would be an interesting study to gather 1,000 senior citizens, 80 years old and older, who are physically and mentally healthy. Questions concerning typical amounts of red meat consumed plus eggs, milk, cheese, butter, ice cream, etc., would give use some idea as to how their diets have preserved them. True, this would not be an accurate research study, but it would provide some support to those of us who choose to eat red meat in the future.
Don Buck, Zumbrota