Letter: The Soldiers Field golf legacy should continue

The first “paid” rounds of golf occurred on May 8, 1927 and I hope it continues in operation as an 18-hole course for another 100 years. My review of the report prepared by National Golf Foundation (NGF) on the city golf courses noted no justification to reduce it to a nine-hole course or to even consider closing the Soldiers Golf Course.

A few of the 17 key comments from the NGF report are as follows: “A prime location in the heart of downtown Rochester.” “The existing Soldiers Field Golf Course is a good fit in the Rochester City system.” “This facility has great potential to expand its revenue base with improvements.” “It is expected that this golf course will remain an attractive alternative for less serious golfers to join and play.”

It is also important to note that all holes are nearly “flat,” which makes the Soldiers Field course “senior friendly.”

The NGF report projects that the “closing” of the Soldiers Field Golf Course would eliminate 15,000 rounds of golf on city courses. Persons need outdoor low-impact activity, especially senior citizens, and golf provides that. What a tragedy! Keep in mind, golfers use the course from late March through early November.

Please become involved in the effort to save the Soldiers Field Golf Legacy. Please contact the Rochester Park Board and City Council members to “Keep 18 Holes @ Soldiers Field.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Kathy DeBoer, Rochester