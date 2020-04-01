There is absolutely no doubt the Mayo Clinic in Rochester is an indisputable, world-renowned medical facility and health care provider.
Its history and contributions are recognized for being a leader.
Recently, there was the designation as a Destination Medical Center, and development surged as such with several projects from a variety of participants and business interests supporting Mayo’s reputation and continued strides at improving medicine.
Now with the pandemic dilemma, the entire world will pay even closer attention to Mayo and the DMC. Watching, waiting and hoping for yet another medical breakthrough and miracle.
There is a fear that with COVID-19, all the attention and emphasis by the Mayo Clinic and worldwide medical communities will be placed on just that, and the many other medical issues could suffer and be neglected as a result in time and attention.
These are challenging times for Mayo.
As a community, we must support and encourage Mayo in their efforts, because if they succeed, humanity benefits.
Just as important, Olmsted Medical Center deserves recognition for their contributions as an integral part of meeting medical demands.
Pray for ALL health care providers and their support services.
Ronald Weltzin, Rochester