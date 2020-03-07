The issues faced by the Rochester Civic Theater are difficult and complex. We are embarrassed but determined to correct past mistakes and do better.
Decent people have different opinions on next steps. Unfortunately, Michael Wojcik can’t just have an opinion. Instead he demeaned the civic-minded volunteers and RCT staff at the last city council meeting. When board members, volunteers and staff tried to stand up to his bullying, we were chastised, not him.
Nick Campion bristled when we tried to defend ourselves. “We will chastise him enough for everyone in the audience,” he said. But he didn’t. When I asked Mr. Campion why he didn’t follow through, he said he told Mr. Wojcik - in private! - that his comments “undermined the work of the subcommittee.”
Apparently, he only cares about the feelings of the government-created committee, not volunteers and staff.
The very first line of the city’s principles states all people “are treated with dignity and respect.” But no staffer, no council member, stood up for us. Their lack of action showed those words were just that: words.
We are not the first group of citizens Mr. Wojcik has tried to publicly shame and we won’t be the last.
Mr. Wojcik and Mr. Campion harp about the necessity of public involvement. But to anyone thinking of getting engaged, please understand: no one in the city will publicly stand up for you when a bully like Mr. Wojcik, cowering behind the protection of his election certificate, spews his venomous lies.
Sharon Gentling, Rochester