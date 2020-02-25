My husband and I had lunch Saturday at our favorite restaurant. After we finished eating and were waiting for our tab, a waiter who waited on the table beside us approached us and informed us that the patrons at his table had paid our bill plus the tip.
Needless to say we were flabbergasted and appreciative.
In the world we live in today there are still people who bring joy to each other. I am hoping these precious and caring people will read this.
Thank you from the bottom of our hearts. I am hoping we can do the same for another couple. Thank you again and God bless.
Rosemary Monson, Rochester