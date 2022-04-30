Letter: There is a downtown bookstore -- check it out

There was recently a letter to the editor by Judy Seward saying what downtown Rochester needs is a bookstore.

Inside the Rochester Public Library is a fantastic bookstore! The Friends' Bookstore. No, we are not a Barnes & Noble but we do have gathering spots, coffee and water and pop.

The Friends bookstore is located on the main floor of the Rochester Public Library with the entrance in the library lobby and directly inside the library — look for the blue awning.

Quality used books at reasonable prices are our specialty. And because they are used does not mean they aren't current bestsellers.

Stock includes children's books, fiction, non-fiction, foreign language, classics and vintage books.

In addition to books, gift items such as gift certificates, music CDs, DVDs, audio books and jigsaw puzzles and games are also available.

The Friends' Bookstore is operated by the Friends of the Rochester Public Library as a nonprofit organization with all proceeds going to the Rochester Public Library. This store is run by volunteers on donations and before the pandemic made $70,000 a year to support the Rochester Public Library.

Pat Stephenson, Rochester