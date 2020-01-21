"We just want Iran to be a normal country,” U.S Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said recently. “Be like Norway."
Before we go telling other countries to be like Norway, maybe we should try it ourselves. Fact is, the United States is becoming less like Norway every day. Trump’s tax cuts are widening the chasm between rich and poor. Republican plans to cut funding for health care, housing, food and nutrition and public education would make matters worse.
By contrast, Norway aims for social equity through universal health care, free higher education, paid paternity leave and big small-farm subsidies. Norway spends 10 times more on foreign aid than the U.S. as a percentage of GDP.
Two personal stories illustrate a contrast in values.
As a Dodge County farm kid in the mid-'60s, I brought lunch out to a neighbor doing field work for us. When he threw away half the sandwich, I reminded him that people in China were starving. “If they’re too lazy to go out and get a job, let ‘em starve,” he growled.
I worked on a farm in Norway in the summer of 1973. The Vietnam War came up as a neighbor and I were visiting in the hay field. He thought relieving hunger would do more to restore peace than carpet bombing the countryside. “First and foremost, people need food,” he emphasized in Norwegian.
If Norway is the norm, both Iran and the United States have a lot of catching up to do.
Norman Senjem, Rochester