The holiday season is upon us; and with it, comes wonderful feelings of warmth, happiness and love. Everyone is in great spirits. A greeting of "Merry Christmas," "Happy Chanukah," "happy holidays," "Feliz Navidad" or whatever you prefer, is warmly received by all. It is much more pleasant when one greets others sincerely from the heart, rather than a foolish "rule book" dictating what we may say under the auspices of "political correctness."
Ours is a sovereign nation whose citizens enjoy freedom of expression. There should not be a "speech police" deciding what each of us can say. Our forefathers did not endure great hardship, even death, to have liberal socialists attempt to curtail our open dialogue.
The effort to bully us into conforming to the dictates of the progressive "left," will ultimately destroy our nation as we know it. It exposes the Democratic Party's persistent strategy for what it is, i.e. a surreptitious conspiracy utilizing enormous sums of money, to divide our country, acquire more and more power and ultimately control America.
Emil D. Koretzky, M.D., Rochester