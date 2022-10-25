Letter: There were better options than forgiving student debt

I want to state that I disagree with President Biden’s student loan forgiveness program for three reasons.

First, this program does nothing to fix the real problem and pushes the problem down the road. Second, it teaches people that they do not need to be responsible for their actions. Third, because it does not solve any problems, it just uses tax dollars to attempt to buy votes, the most heinous thing a politician can do.

What should have been done was to use the funds in three ways:

First, to eliminate interest on current and future federal student loans. Maybe even go back to any loans started in 2018 and place any interest paid since to the remaining balance or if paid up, refund the interest.

Second, working with the states, create a national network of trade schools that teach plumbers, electricians, linemen, truckers, CNAs, Nurses, child care givers and other needed skills. All these are tuition-free to U.S. residents. This both lowers an education barrier, and helps the country’s economy and growth.

ADVERTISEMENT

Third, for critical roles requiring college degrees, such as teachers, doctors, and other medical fields, create a tuition reimbursement program that helps pay for your student loans as long as you work and stay in the field. At three years, reimburse $3,000; six years, $6,000; and nine years, $9,000. Again, helping create the jobs we need for our country.

Let’s work together on solutions for our country and stop government and political waste of our resources.

Brad Brech, Rochester