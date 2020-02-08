Mayor Kim Norton and the Rochester City Council have failed our town and its citizens.
They were warned that their pursuit of abusive financial gain as it relates to their city council compensation would drive a wedge between them and their constituents. Even those who believe the mayor and council members should have a reasonable compensation adjustment don’t think it should be as obscenely high as what they gave themselves. The 20% reduction on the original increase was offensive. It didn’t fool anyone who was paying attention. It’s still seen for what it is: a greedy and self-serving move to increase their own pay under the guise of public service.
Their lip service to sustainability and their obvious disregard for Rochester neighborhoods was clear when they ignored the concerns of Slatterly Park residents in order to accommodate the employee parking demands of the Mayo Clinic and the pleas of the project developer. And let’s not forget the Elton Hills lane reduction boondoggle. And the Country Club Manor neighborhood is the next target of their delusional bike lane experiments.
Mayor Norton and the Council argue that the weight and importance of their job demand an exorbitant compensation. Nothing could be further from the truth. Parking Ramp 6 was supposed to support affordable housing. Instead, it stands as a monument to their inadequacy and incompetence.
Norton and the Council sit there expecting deference and respect. All we see is posturing and delusions of grandeur. They are self-serving rather than public servants.
Othelmo da Silva, Rochester