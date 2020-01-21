Where is the long-term planning for what will happen to outdoor sports in Rochester?
Seriously consider buying Willow Creek Golf Course and converting Soldiers Field Golf Course into a 9-hole par 3 course.
The rest of the land around Soldiers Field can become a public park and can be shared with the UMR expansion of the future.
Taking this even further, relocate Mayo baseball field over to the Seneca (Old Libby's) grounds where the ear-of-corn water tower could be just over the center field wall.
Frank Allen, Rochester