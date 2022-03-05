Letter: This may be the quickest way to save on gas

Be a patriot. Slow down.

Want the price you pay for fuel to go down? All you have to do is slow down. Using information from https://www.fueleconomy.gov/feg/driveHabits.jsp , it is clear that driving the speed limit, instead of 10, 15 or 20 mph over the limit, will save you a substantial amount in fuel costs.

If you slow from 65 mph to 55 mph, you will likely save about 14% in fuel. That's like taking 50 cents off of the price of a gallon of gas. If you slow down from 80 to 65, you will likely save over 25% in fuel — like lopping 90 cents off the price of a gallon!

With the crisis in Ukraine, we know fuel prices are likely to rise even further. But we can reduce our dependence on foreign oil if we all reduce the fuel we use. Slowing to the speed limit will make the roads safer, reduce demand for fuel, and maybe even reduce prices. (Recall the low prices a year ago when half of the country was working from home instead of driving to work.)

It is not an easy thing to do, but I'm training myself to drive calmer and more economically. Maybe you can, too.

Karl Huppler, Mantorville