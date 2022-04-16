SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE Get 1 month for just 99¢
Opinion | Letters

Letter: This should be a chance for tax reform

Letter to the Editor graphic
April 16, 2022 09:00 AM
Mississippi and other states with a surplus of taxpayer revenue are reducing state income tax rates, simplifying tax filing and in some cases working toward eliminating state income taxes completely (some already have).

And here in Minnesota our politicians are arguing over how to spend (some might say waste) the surplus of your money the state has collected. Our state has a surplus of $9.25 billion (likely larger now that taxpayers are filing their required income tax) and also a reported $5 billion of unspent federal relief funds (federal taxpayer collected revenue).  Instead of developing meaningful tax reform that would encourage taxpayers to remain in Minnesota, our governor and our legislature are arguing about how to spend that taxpayer money. And by sending out "Walz Checks" attempting to buy your vote with your money.

A concrete solution which saves taxpayer money is to simplify tax filing. Use the federal adjusted income multiplied by a percentage (even if the rate is "progressive" over income brackets) is a much better approach. It saves money by eliminating much of the Department of Revenue (whose job it appears to be make each year's filling more difficult and complex).  It saves Minnesota taxpayers countless hours of frustration. It likely makes tax accountants and tax lawyers unhappy as demand for their services declines.  And finally it makes politicians unhappy because there is no way to buy your vote.

It is unlikely any meaningful income tax reform is forthcoming. The best we can hope for is a "Walz Check" — which is, after all, our money being returned.

Tom Schwalen, Rochester

