Letter: Thomas' column propagated 'big lie'

The opinions of Cal Thomas (“Decision marks a step toward true equality,” July 4, 2023) and the SFFA, Inc. v. Harvard case he cites, are pure hypocrisy.

The Court ignored decades of cases, substituting their delusional “vision” of American society free from all discrimination. This “vision” advances only the cause of white supremacists behind the suit, Edward Blum, “Students for Fair Admissions,” and the mega-donors who financed Blum.

Consider Cal Thomas’ statement that “The elimination of affirmative action and the spreading of school choice can add to character and intelligence, allowing everyone to compete on an equal plane for admission to any college they wish to attend.” This is the big lie of “separate but equal” resurrected by modern white supremacists.

Why is this a lie? Because poor families of minority students do not have money to pay for private tutors and SAT prep courses that elevate grades and scores, do not have money for extracurricular activities that pad students’ resumes. It’s a lie because poor families live in districts where schools do not have the computers, science labs, or libraries of wealthy districts. School choice is meaningless. Poor families are less likely to have computers and live in areas without broadband service.

This “race blind” equal opportunity is the big lie of Jim Crow Segregation and “Separate But Equal” rolled together. Poor minority students are in a race against white students who start out 100 yards down the track. White supremacists are rejoicing.

Steven Braun, Rochester