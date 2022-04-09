Read Today's Paper Saturday, April 9
Opinion | Letters

Letter: Thomas had ethical obligation to recuse himself

April 09, 2022 10:30 AM
The discussion has begun about the involvement of Genni Thomas, who was engaged with those supporting overturning the 2020 election and her husband, Clarence Thomas, a member of the Supreme Court, who did not recuse himself in a case involving an aspect of the election’s legitimacy.

It appears that the approach so far is that the Supreme Court is not bound by any code of conduct or ethics outside of itself. It seems to me, however, that since the members of the Supreme Court are all lawyers, each Justice is bound by the code of ethics individual lawyers are bound by. Under this code, if Clarence Thomas were an individual Judge, not on the Supreme Court, the question of recusal would be relatively simple.

I have not seen anyone raise the issue in this context, i.e. Justice Thomas is a lawyer and is bound as all lawyers are by a code of ethics. Therefore, to focus on the lack of a code for the Supreme Court does not address the fundamental reason why he should have recused himself under a lawyer’s code of ethics and it does not matter that the Supreme Court is not otherwise bound by a code of ethics.

Patricia Keefe, Rochester

