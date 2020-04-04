While serving on board the aircraft carrier USS Kitty Hawk off the coast of Vietnam in 1968-69, I worked with the weapons system of the A7A aircraft. This required me to work on the flight deck loading bombs, rockets, 20 mm guns, etc. I also was on the arm / dearm crew when launching or recovering aircraft.
The US Navy categorized working on the flight deck as "Hazardous Duty" and as such they gave all flight deck staff a "bump" in pay. I don't remember the amount, but I do remember it being significant. Only those personnel who were required to work on the flight deck qualified for this "Hazardous Duty" pay.
The COVID-19 pandemic has been deemed a "war" against an unseen foe. We are all affected by this pandemic, but some of us are required to work in hazardous duty areas where they are literally risking their lives to fight this war. I am specifically thinking of those medical personnel fighting in harms way (flight deck). In my opinion these brave, compassionate heroes are deserving of hazardous duty pay every bit as much as I was.
John Koch, Rochester