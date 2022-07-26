Letter: Time for Minn. legislators to draft replacement for 3.2 beer law
This spring the Minnesota lawmakers surprisingly past edible THC products. This is the biggest step Minnesota has taken for recreational marijuana legalization.
But for some reason the Minnesota lawmakers were unable to rescind the post-Prohibition law that requires grocery and convenience stores to only sell 3.2 beer. Thus making Minnesota the only state that has 3.2 beer.
I was a student at St. Olaf College in 2021 and became a K-12 Minnesota licensed teacher in 2022. This means half of my college education was during the pandemic, and my first year of teaching was the school year when students came back from distance learning.
Tuesday, Aug. 2, is the FDA’s deadline for comments regarding their proposed rules to end the sale of all menthol cigarettes and flavored cigars. I encourage Minnesota residents to speak up and comment in support of these rules.
This issue needs to come to a head. Many beer drinkers are foaming at the mouth and are crying in their beer. The lawmakers need to belly up and draft new legislation to draw out this outdated law and send it down the porcelain drain.
Dean F. Nuszloch, Utica
This letter contains a subset of the information that was sent to Mayor Norton, the City Council and the Park Board.
It has been an honor to serve as Rochester’s Mayor. As I look back at the goals I pledged to address when I first took office, I am proud of the progress we have made. Together we are:
I am a regular citizen just like you who became fed up with the direction and priorities of our city. I am not part of the Rochester establishment so therefore I do not owe any favors to any one interest over another.
Many generations have worked hard to make Rochester a No. 1 city. It’s been a great city for residents, businesses and visitors for a long time. However, Rochester’s history of expand and grow has changed to re-image and replace.