Opinion | Letters
Letter: Time for Minn. legislators to draft replacement for 3.2 beer law

July 26, 2022 09:00 AM
This spring the Minnesota lawmakers surprisingly past edible THC products. This is the biggest step Minnesota has taken for recreational marijuana legalization.

But for some reason the Minnesota lawmakers were unable to rescind the post-Prohibition law that requires grocery and convenience stores to only sell 3.2 beer. Thus making Minnesota the only state that has 3.2 beer.

This issue needs to come to a head. Many beer drinkers are foaming at the mouth and are crying in their beer. The lawmakers need to belly up and draft new legislation to draw out this outdated law and send it down the porcelain drain.

Dean F. Nuszloch, Utica

Related Topics: LETTERS TO THE EDITOR
