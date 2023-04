Finally, Trump is being held accountable for what he did. Hopefully they will get him for his other lies.

For years he has gotten away with rape, harassment, and a number of other things. He should have been arrested years ago, long before he ever ran for president. People need to go back and read about all the times he was in trouble and did not get in trouble.

It is a very happy day. Now let's put him in jail.

Michelle Stanton, Rochester