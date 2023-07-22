6 months – only $2 LIMITED TIME ONLY. SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Read Today's Paper Saturday, July 22

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Opinion Letters

Letter: Time to raise minimum wage

Letter to the Editor graphic
Today at 8:00 AM

The list of seven takeaways (" 7 takeaways from discussion of homelessness and housing ," Page A8 July 20) does not include higher wages generally. If you work 40-50 hours a week, you should not be living in poverty. It is time to raise the minimum wage to a living wage.

Congress has not approved a minimum wage increase since raising the level to $7.25 an hour in 2009.

Inflation has happened without raising minimum wage, so why not raise it to whatever it costs for a dwelling, along with required food and insurance?

It seems to me that the takeaways don't address the issue at all, but show why the issue is getting worse.

Edith Lueke, Rochester

What To Read Next
Letter to the Editor graphic
Letters
Letter: 92 years old and grateful
2h ago
Letter to the Editor graphic
Letters
Letter: Crossings near Government Center are unsafe
4d ago
Letter to the Editor graphic
Letters
Letter: Thomas' column propagated 'big lie'
6d ago
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT


Minnesota State Chancellor Scott Olson
Members Only
Local
Winona State's Scott Olson will helm a behemoth higher education system with a long list of challenges
1h ago
 · 
By  Matthew Stolle
Marijuana Legalization
Members Only
Local
Some Minnesota hemp growers see new marijuana law as a threat to their industry
2h ago
 · 
By  Matthew Stolle
Gavin Barlet
Members Only
Sports
Byron High School junior Gavin Bartel starting to make his mark on the racing world
3h ago
 · 
By  Alex VandenHouten
First Tee program golfers.jpg
Prep
3 Rochester prep golfers will be part of festivities during PGA Tour event
3h ago
 · 
By  Guy N. Limbeck