Letter: Time to raise minimum wage
The list of seven takeaways (" 7 takeaways from discussion of homelessness and housing ," Page A8 July 20) does not include higher wages generally. If you work 40-50 hours a week, you should not be living in poverty. It is time to raise the minimum wage to a living wage.
Congress has not approved a minimum wage increase since raising the level to $7.25 an hour in 2009.
Inflation has happened without raising minimum wage, so why not raise it to whatever it costs for a dwelling, along with required food and insurance?
It seems to me that the takeaways don't address the issue at all, but show why the issue is getting worse.
Edith Lueke, Rochester
