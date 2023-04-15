Letter: Toll from gun violence is more than lives -- it's economic

After years of wondering how many gun deaths it would take for those conservative legislators who are staunchly opposed to enacting any gun safety measures to change their positions, I’m now convinced that there is no limit. To those for whom endless loss of life is not sufficient motivation to take action, would loss of money be?

Multiple nonpartisan studies have estimated that the combined short- and long-term effects of gun violence costs the U.S. economy and taxpayers somewhere between $229 billion and $557 billion annually. These include but are not limited to expenses related to law enforcement, medical care, and the criminal justice system as well as loss of earnings, employer losses and loss of quality of life.

Are the contributions these legislators receive from the NRA worth that? And to those who also call themselves pro-life, that is a kick in the gut to people who have lost loved ones to gun violence.

Carole Mataya, Rochester