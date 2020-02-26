Letter: Too bad Kmart didn't know Feb 26, 2020 9 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Subscribe: Only 33 cents a day Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Too bad that Kmart didn't realize they could have leased their parking lot to Mayo Clinic/City of Rochester. They wouldn't have had to sell any merchandise at all!Mary Bollman, Pine Island What's your reaction? Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Mary Bollman K-mart Economics Commerce Parking Lot Mayo Clinic Merchandise Rochester City Kmart Multimedia Photos: Century, Owatonna boys hockey Section 1AA quarterfinal VIDEO: Heard on the Street: New owners at NW pizza place Week in Photos (2/21) WATCH: Thursday's morning forecast: Warmer weather on the way Browse Sales & Specials Most Read Articles What is the law on fog lights? Rochester restaurant to change owners, but not menu Minnesota experts: It’s time families plan for COVID-19 outbreak Red Wing man pleads guilty in 2-year-old's death Legendary restaurateur was 'proof that the American Dream is possible' Most Viewed Collections Photos: Pine Island/Zumbrota-Mazeppa gymnastics State Class A team championship Photos: Section 1 Individual Wrestling Championships Photos: Lourdes, South St. Paul girls hockey Class A state quarterfinal Photos: Lake City, Dover-Eyota girls basketball Section 1AA quarterfinal Photos: Dodge County, Winona boys hockey Section 1AA quarterfinal Latest e-Edition Post Bulletin Featured Businesses VFW POST #1215 507-289-6818 Website Menu