Letter: Trans Refuge Bill was important legislation

This last legislative session included a whirlwind of groundbreaking new bills and laws that cement Minnesota’s place as “The Best State.” Among the laws that were passed was HF146, the Trans Refuge Bill, officially making Minnesota a safe place for transgender youth at a time when several states are trying to marginalize them. This piece of legislation was written by transgender State Rep. Leigh Finke of District 66A and passed with partisan votes along party lines thanks to a DFL majority trifecta.

The impact of this bill’s passage cannot be overstated. It makes Minnesota’s message to transgender youth clear: We love you, we value you, and we want you to feel safe in your identity.

This bill doesn’t solve transphobia in our communities, but it provides a clear path to safety for youth who feel threatened or under attack by protecting their access to affirming medical care. Living as a stranger in your own skin can be a harrowing experience, and the Trans Refuge Bill seeks to help trans youth become the best versions of themselves in a safe and caring environment.

So to the trans youth who are struggling with their identity, I say you are not alone. You are welcome. You are loved. Your voice, your true voice, is needed in Minnesota, and there is no shortage of people here who will support you every step of the way. I can’t wait to meet the real you.

Scott Kretchman, Rochester