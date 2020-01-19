America, admit it! Donald Trump behaves as if he is a dictator.
The Senate is ready to acquit Trump of all charges and exonerate him. No one can testify before the Senate. Trump will claim executive privilege. Trump decries Congressional oversight. He has divided the country into teams, including the houses of Congress.
Donald Trump attacks those he fears in order to protect his political and financial fortunes. No one is willing to stop him. The House did its job to impeach him, the Senate will not hold a fair trial. Thus Trump will likely escape judgment.
Trump continues to rob the taxpayers, lie to the citizenry, support our enemies, alienate our allies. Corruption to him is legal. Simple as that.
Americans cannot yet accept that we are living in a dictatorship disguised as a democracy with a Constitution and laws that apply to everyone else. The reality is Donald Trump believes he is above the law and Constitution, and that they do not apply to him.
Kathleen Castrovinci, Rochester