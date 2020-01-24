The Jan. 16 letter to the editor by Kathleen Castrovinci blasted Donald Trump as a power-hungry dictator who thinks he is above the law. If she is correct, he is an epic failure.
Successful dictators never defend individual rights, like the right to keep and bear arms and the right to have religious beliefs that stop us from participating in activities we find morally wrong. Successful dictators never seek to allow states and counties the autonomy to decide whether or not to accept refugee groups from foreign countries. True, dictators never seek to cut red tape and roll back the power of government. They never act to shorten prison sentences of those who commit victimless crimes.
Successful dictators seek always to consolidate power in themselves and their government; they always take measures to stifle individual choice and liberty, and they never defend the rights of " we the people" or acknowledge the responsibility of government to be subservient to law-abiding citizens.
This leaves us with two possibilities: either the definition of "dictator" in the dictionary is completely wrong, or Mr. Trump is an utter failure as such.
Jeff Erding, Wykoff