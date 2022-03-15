Letter: Ukraine and the secret gun

Five thousand miles from here

as close as a vacation in Naples,

a nation of forty million

men, women, and children

is being ground into dust

while we watch on live TV.

Our military forces,

massed protectively on that nation's borders,

are also watching.

They don't like what they see,

but they can't intervene

because the man doing the grinding

is holding a nuclear gun

that is pointed at the world.

We know what that gun can do;

we invented it in secret eighty years ago

when another bully, a racist,

was destroying his neighbors.

He died before we could use it.

So we pointed it towards a warlord

and killed a hundred thousand of his people

just to show him we could.

Our first shot worked so well

that we fired a second one

while waiting for his surrender.

They were Japanese, after all;

slanted eyes, hardly human.

We'd already killed two million of them.

Once the secret was out,

other nations started making those guns.

So we made ours more deadly. But so did they.

This continued until the guns were so powerful

that a shootout could destroy the world.

And so there began

a very long standoff.

We hoped the standoff would last forever.

Nobody wanted to use the gun

that would kill everyone

including the shooter.

But we're not sure about the grinder man.

He's told the world that he'll use that gun

if we try to stop him.

Will he?

Wayne Farmer, Winona