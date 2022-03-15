Letter: Ukraine and the secret gun
Five thousand miles from here
as close as a vacation in Naples,
a nation of forty million
men, women, and children
is being ground into dust
while we watch on live TV.
Our military forces,
massed protectively on that nation's borders,
are also watching.
They don't like what they see,
but they can't intervene
because the man doing the grinding
is holding a nuclear gun
that is pointed at the world.
We know what that gun can do;
we invented it in secret eighty years ago
when another bully, a racist,
was destroying his neighbors.
He died before we could use it.
So we pointed it towards a warlord
and killed a hundred thousand of his people
just to show him we could.
Our first shot worked so well
that we fired a second one
while waiting for his surrender.
They were Japanese, after all;
slanted eyes, hardly human.
We'd already killed two million of them.
Once the secret was out,
other nations started making those guns.
So we made ours more deadly. But so did they.
This continued until the guns were so powerful
that a shootout could destroy the world.
And so there began
a very long standoff.
We hoped the standoff would last forever.
Nobody wanted to use the gun
that would kill everyone
including the shooter.
But we're not sure about the grinder man.
He's told the world that he'll use that gun
if we try to stop him.
Will he?
Wayne Farmer, Winona