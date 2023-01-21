Letter: US has its first financial obligations at home
I see that the World Economic Forum is about to meet again. We can be sure their main determination will be that the USA will have to pay for bailing out several countries around the world. We have several pressing issues at home that require funding, like our southern border and our energy production.
Until we make America great again, we cannot afford to accommodate the WEF. We are up to our eyeballs in debt. It's time to stop mortgaging the future of the next two generations.
Clayton Lund, Rochester
Hang onto your wallets, Minnesotans. The tax and spend Dems are in power. When the Republicans had the majority in the Senate, we generated a surplus and now Walz wants to buy votes by giving some of us a check. That money came from overtaxing us. Such as being one of the few states taxing Social Security benefits. My concern is that we will go down the road taken by bankrupt states like California, New York, Illinois and others run by corrupt liberal politicians.
We have a stake in our community when we have a real voice in decisions that affect our lives, whatever our religion, race, or gender. To solve the issues facing our communities, we need everyone’s input at the table. But some politicians try to maintain power by fear mongering and breeding cynicism to limit participation in elections rather than relying on the power of their ideas to win over voters.
The editorial by Preston Brashers in the Dec. 28, 2022, Post Bulletin contains nothing but lies about taxes and the IRS. These lies are being pushed by the worst of the right-wing media.
During a Board of Regents meeting that focused on declining enrollment at the University of Minnesota Morris, Steve Sviggum asked if the campus might be becoming too diverse, referencing two letters he had received raising that concern.