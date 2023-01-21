Letter: US has its first financial obligations at home

I see that the World Economic Forum is about to meet again. We can be sure their main determination will be that the USA will have to pay for bailing out several countries around the world. We have several pressing issues at home that require funding, like our southern border and our energy production.

Until we make America great again, we cannot afford to accommodate the WEF. We are up to our eyeballs in debt. It's time to stop mortgaging the future of the next two generations.

Clayton Lund, Rochester

