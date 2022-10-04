Letter: Use of toxic chemicals rule out reuse of Soldiers Field Golf Course
One of the city's "favorite plans" for the use of existing Soldiers Field 18-hole golf course was the "Master Plan-Short Term (next 3 years) (with modifications to holes 1,3,4,5,9 )" by expanding the existing pool to the south into the golf course acres.
- Environmental problems occur when, in the center of a city, a golf course that has had 96 years of golf course chemicals, is dug up and disturbed.
- The "Favorite Plan" development area contains a city well, and our Med City resides in a very delicate ecology, the "Driftless Area Ecoregion of SE MN," which contains no glacial drift (gravel) -- to filter out contaminants.
- In 1956-62 I worked at a Minnesota golf course and routinely applied standard fertilizers, fungicides, herbicides and pesticides, all of which now have EPA product toxicity warnings.
- Soldiers Field Golf Course is also irrigated with Zumbro River water containing farm herbicide, pesticide and fertilizer runoff.
- The above points being that this is a toxic, polluted piece of land that should safely remain undisturbed as a golf course.
- Thus, because of these risks, before this "Favorite Plan" is selected, I asked Mayor Norton, and cc: city council, to request that an immediate Environmental Impact Statement (EIS) be done.
- Should this 1926 Graham, American Legion, Feehan designed, city golf gem, be considered for the National Register of Historic Places, along with Silver Lake Park?
Craig Martens, Rochester
