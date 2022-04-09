Letter: Use state surplus for the public good

I want to believe my state government works for me, a citizen. Every person who lives in Minnesota, regardless of their background, skin color, and socioeconomic status, should be able to benefit from legislation.

My faith tells me we have the resources needed for all to thrive and underscored by Minnesota’s projected $9 billion-plus surplus.

Social Security is a benefit awarded to those qualified and also true a portion is taxed. However, there are some legislators advocating for the wealthy to get a bigger break.

The proposal for unlimited subtraction of Social Security income from taxable income has been framed as a tax cut that would benefit all our elders, but the heart of this proposal is most beneficial to the wealthiest Minnesotans. Those with lower incomes would see no relief, and most of the benefit would accrue to households making over six-figures.

Instead of giving already wealthy people another tax break, there are investments we need to prioritize. Our massive state budget surplus is due to chronic underfunding of the public goods and resources that our communities need. It is irresponsible for elected leaders to prioritize tax cuts before addressing the acute needs of our communities.

Here’s what could be funded instead: fully funding public schools to support mental health, English learner, and special education programming; an accessible health care system for everyone regardless of their socioeconomic status, background, or skin color; and investing in 100% clean energy and farming practices so every human can have clean air and clean water.

Vicki Lambert, Red Wing