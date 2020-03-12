Consumers shopping for a car expect used vehicles offered for sale to be branded when they have been involved in an accident serious enough to require an insurer to declare the vehicle a total loss.
Many buyers looking to purchase a reliable used car specifically avoid buying a car with a salvage title, knowing that the salvage brand indicates significant past damage to the vehicle. Minnesota and a handful of other states do not require that insurance total loss vehicles be branded as salvage when the vehicles are older than a certain age. Minnesota’s loophole in branding cars six years and older or less than $9,000 robs consumers who may be looking for a reasonably priced but reliable used car of the ability to know a vehicle’s past damage history.
Legislation introduced in the Minnesota statehouse would close that loophole. Consumers don’t have the expertise or education to know when a clean-title vehicle has been badly damaged and cosmetically repaired, and their state government shouldn’t remove their right to know a vehicle’s total loss history before they purchase it. As vice president of the board of the Automotive Recyclers of America, an organization and industry dedicated to the efficient removal and reuse of automotive parts, I urge Minnesota’s lawmakers to pass SF2224/HF2307.
Derek Haluptzok is board vice president of Automotive Recyclers of Minnesota and owner, A-Abco Fridley Auto Parts