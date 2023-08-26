6 months – only $2 LIMITED TIME. SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Opinion Letters

Letter: Vehicle fires 60 times more common with gas engines than electric

Letter to the Editor graphic
Today at 7:30 AM

I am writing to respond to an article by Stephen Moore that appeared on the Post Bulletin Opinion page on Aug. 17, 2023. The article was titled “Hot take: Is it time to ban electric vehicles?” Mr. Moore highlighted the risk of electric vehicle fires as a rationale for banning electric vehicles. 

An article published online by AutoinsuranceEZ, authored by Rachel Bodine, directly addresses the concerns raised by Mr. Moore. The title of the article is “Gas vs Electric Car Fires [2023 findings]." Rachel Bodine’s article reviewed the findings of a study that examined the risk fire in of cars powered by gas versus electricity. That study found that there were 1,529.9 vehicle fires for every 100,000 gas-powered vehicles sold, in contrast to 25.1 vehicle fires for every 100,000 electric vehicles sold. To put it another way, the risk of a vehicle fire was more that 60 times higher for gas vehicles than for electric vehicles!

If Mr. Moore is serious about reducing vehicle fires, he should be promoting electric vehicles instead of writing articles about banning them. 

James A. Martenson, Rochester

