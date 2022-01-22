Letter: Victoria White's claims don't add up
Regarding the front page story of Victoria White on Jan. 4:
The Capitol was closed for any "tours," "peaceful" or otherwise.
Was she tazed, maybe lost an eye, had a heart attack, called racist names, sprayed with bear spray? Oh, sorry, that was what happened to the police officers.
She claims she was beaten 35 times — not just multiple times? Did she have a counter to keep track? The photo showing her being arrested and marched out? She is walking out on her own. If she was beaten 35 times and so badly, I would expect her to go out on a stretcher. Shame on her. And asking for a million dollars? Maybe the police should counter sue for their damages.
Carol Blucher, Rochester
The mayor of Rochester and the City Council declares a mask mandate. Where in their job description does it state they can tell people to wear masks? Their main job is to govern, that’s it. No more, no less.
So many bemoan the divides and conflicts we see in our nation. Where is the understanding and embracing of diversity? The diversity of thoughts, opinions, and perspectives.
I am writing in response to an op-ed piece by Cal Thomas on Jan. 12 (“School daze in Chicago points to private solution”) that contained more than his usual dose of lies and untruths.
Please, don’t let us go down in history as the generation who let our democracy slip away.