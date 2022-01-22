Letter: Victoria White's claims don't add up

Regarding the front page story of Victoria White on Jan. 4:

The Capitol was closed for any "tours," "peaceful" or otherwise.

Was she tazed, maybe lost an eye, had a heart attack, called racist names, sprayed with bear spray? Oh, sorry, that was what happened to the police officers.

She claims she was beaten 35 times — not just multiple times? Did she have a counter to keep track? The photo showing her being arrested and marched out? She is walking out on her own. If she was beaten 35 times and so badly, I would expect her to go out on a stretcher. Shame on her. And asking for a million dollars? Maybe the police should counter sue for their damages.

Carol Blucher, Rochester