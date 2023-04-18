Letter: Voice your opposition to funding cut for senior care

On May 3 at 4:30 p.m., the public comment forum closes for community members to voice their concern about the Minnesota Board on Aging’s plan to cut funding for the 11 counties of Southeast Minnesota, which would result in a loss of over $252,000 in grant funds that help sustain nonprofits serving rural clients and those who need affordable services to fit their fixed incomes.

The decision will last from 2025 to 2035, when the aging population increases significantly. The CDC expects caregivers available to decrease by over 42%. Some of the services provided help sustain caregivers who have very little or no other help.

LoriAnna and Carl Young of Lake City worked with Elder Network, when few services were available in their area.

LoriAnna said, “His volunteer came to visit him regularly. I was involved with caregiver support groups online through Zoom, and also received caregiver coaching supports. I was caregiving 24/7, 365 days a year with no breaks.

"The volunteer was a game changer for Carl. He was so depressed from being so sick and shut-in. It was a game changer for me to join the support group so that I could learn that I am not alone and there are other women feeling the same things that I do.”

Carl passed away Feb. 21, 2023, and LoriAnna believed he too would have wanted to share about the importance of keeping funding for such programs.

Please voice your opinion and prevent the cuts to services!

Becca Herbstritt, Rochester

The writer is development manager for Elder Network in Rochester.