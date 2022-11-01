SUBSCRIBE AND SAVE 99¢/month for 3 months
Read Today's Paper Tuesday, November 1

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Opinion | Letters
|
Opinion
Opinion
Advocates for ideas and draws conclusions based on the interpretation of facts and data.

Letter: Vote with your stomach in mind

Letter to the Editor graphic
November 01, 2022 09:30 AM
Share
We are part of The Trust Project.

All people eat, but not all people grow their own food. This simple truth means it’s critical that we support and work for the farmers who feed us.

Being a farmer is rewarding, frustrating, and important, but not always lucrative. We can support those who grow our food by voting people into office who understand our rural issues and will complete legislation meant to bring farmers needed financial incentives.

The last session in St. Paul, there was money left on the table that could have been used in our rural communities. Don’t let that happen again. Instead of playing political games, the senators we elect need to do their jobs and bring acceptable bills to a vote.

I am a farmer who appreciates the many people who work with us so well. I want our elected officials to do the same. This November, please make the time and effort to vote, and vote for someone who understands rural issues, someone you can trust to work for rural citizens and farmers, someone who can be counted on to pass legislation that promotes rural equity and farmer support.

Bonnie Haugen, Canton

Related Topics: LETTERS TO THE EDITOR
What to read next
Letter to the Editor graphic
Letters
Letter: When will those who were duped wake up?
We now have video and audio recordings of sworn testimony from Trump’s inner circle. They clearly state that they told him to his face that he’d lost the election. They include his campaign manager, his attorneys and the US attorney general. So, he knew he lost, but instead shouted that he won. If it was you, would you have done what he did?
October 29, 2022 10:00 AM
Letter to the Editor graphic
Letters
Letter: It should take more than 2 to debate
Allowing debates with only the Republican and Democratic candidates does the electorate a disservice. There are many other political parties that are options.
October 29, 2022 08:00 AM
Letter to the Editor graphic
Letters
Letter: Conservative bias shows on PB's opinion page
Quality local journalism is absolutely vital to a healthy democracy and community. And Rochester area residents are fortunate that the Post Bulletin’s journalists seem to consistently do their very best to deliver non-biased, fact-oriented coverage of local issues. This is a great asset to our community.
October 29, 2022 07:30 AM
Letter to the Editor graphic
Letters
Letter: There were better options than forgiving student debt
I want to state that I disagree with President Biden’s student loan forgiveness program for three reasons.
October 25, 2022 10:00 AM