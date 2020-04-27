The proposed closing of the Wabasha County jail is the reason I write this letter. The jail was built at an approximate cost of $30 million, and has yet to be paid for. Although some of the administrators who lobbied for and the county commissioners who voted for the jail have moved on, the taxpayers of Wabasha County are still stuck with paying the bill for their lack of foresight and injudicious spending of taxpayer dollars.
My concern is, what are the current administrators and county commissioners doing to try and lessen the costs of closing the jail and what effect will it have on the county and the personnel who work at the jail?
Just as important is, what is being done to ensure that this type of impulse spending does not happen again?
David Harms, Lake City