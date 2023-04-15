99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Read Today's Paper Saturday, April 15

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Opinion Letters

Letter: Watch Legislature closely as session draws to a close

Letter to the Editor graphic
Today at 8:30 AM

Liberal state legislators are trying hard to change the lifestyles of logical, outstate Minnesotans.

Please be vigilant as to what our liberal elected legislation is passing in the next six weeks and what they are trying to throw in the omnibus junk bill. It affects: veterans, legal gun owners, recreational vehicle owners, definition of murderers, all employees by adding a new tax, legal voting for all who live in the state down to the age of 16 years old, another equal rights amendment to affirm the trans movement and undocumented immigrants.

People, us Minnesotians living outside the metro area, don't live this way. We are much too practical and logical. Get involved and go to this site to look up all the radical bills: https://www.leg.mn.gov/leg . Then contact your state senator or representative and let them know the meaning of practical. There isn't anyone in this state that this legislative session doesn't affect.

Roberta Kurth, Elgin

What To Read Next
Letter to the Editor graphic
Letters
Letter: Reroute Mayo buses to protect residents from emissions
April 15, 2023 07:30 AM
Letter to the Editor graphic
Letters
Letter: Make your choice in a divided country
April 15, 2023 05:30 AM
Letter to the Editor graphic
Letters
Letter: Dictionaries: 'smarter than Google!'
April 08, 2023 12:00 PM
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT


315 Elton Hills Drive Northwest
Business
Rochester real estate firm paid $950,000 for northwest office complex as future headquarters
April 15, 2023 07:00 AM
 · 
By  Jeff Kiger
Family Homelessness
Exclusive
Local
600 students, no home. Rise in homeless families spurs action in Olmsted County
April 15, 2023 06:00 AM
 · 
By  Randy Petersen
041523.WEISS.01.jpg
Northland Outdoors
Weiss: Old friends return — fisher, bobcat sightings on the rise
April 15, 2023 05:00 AM
 · 
By  John Weiss
A man pours colorful sand into a box with his family behind him.
Health
Downtown walk, sand ceremony honors Rochester area organ, eye and tissue donors
April 14, 2023 07:30 PM
 · 
By  Dené K. Dryden