Letter: Watch Legislature closely as session draws to a close

Liberal state legislators are trying hard to change the lifestyles of logical, outstate Minnesotans.

Please be vigilant as to what our liberal elected legislation is passing in the next six weeks and what they are trying to throw in the omnibus junk bill. It affects: veterans, legal gun owners, recreational vehicle owners, definition of murderers, all employees by adding a new tax, legal voting for all who live in the state down to the age of 16 years old, another equal rights amendment to affirm the trans movement and undocumented immigrants.

People, us Minnesotians living outside the metro area, don't live this way. We are much too practical and logical. Get involved and go to this site to look up all the radical bills: https://www.leg.mn.gov/leg . Then contact your state senator or representative and let them know the meaning of practical. There isn't anyone in this state that this legislative session doesn't affect.

Roberta Kurth, Elgin