My teenage daughter was at work recently when a customer handed her a pamphlet on the dangers of homosexuality. Why? Because she has a buzz cut and nose ring, presumably. Thank you to the kind co-worker who took it and said, “Let me throw that away for you.”
To all well-meaning Christians, read this letter as a gentle reminder that it’s 2020, not 1950. The universe continues to expand, our understanding of human nature and biology grows, and our cultural mores change with more information and exposure. (Recall that interracial marriage was illegal in this country until 1967.)
Open your eyes, people -- God loves diversity! Take this risk -- find a spot at the Gonda Building this winter, or the farmers market this summer, and just sit and watch people, without judgment. Remind yourself that God loves every one of those people. Jesus commands us to do the same.
In conclusion, do not be afraid for our family, or pray for our “conversion.” Christians know that no matter what we look like or who we love, we are already saved and loved beyond measure.
Michelle Pearson, Rochester