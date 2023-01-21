STAY INFORMED & INSPIRED. Subscribe now. Save 50%
Read Today's Paper Saturday, January 21

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Opinion | Letters
|
Opinion
Opinion
Advocates for ideas and draws conclusions based on the interpretation of facts and data.

Letter: We are overtaxed by our state and federal governments

Letter to the Editor graphic
January 21, 2023 10:00 AM
Share
We are part of The Trust Project.

Hang onto your wallets, Minnesotans. The tax and spend Dems are in power. When the Republicans had the majority in the Senate, we generated a surplus and now Walz wants to buy votes by giving some of us a check. That money came from overtaxing us. Such as being one of the few states taxing Social Security benefits. My concern is that we will go down the road taken by bankrupt states like California, New York, Illinois and others run by corrupt liberal politicians.

But back to Walz, who never met a tax increase he didn’t like. His many failures including the Floyd riots in Minneapolis, being the self-appointed dictator during Covid, etc. should have been a warning to us all. But this is Minnesota.

And while I have your attention, I read with interest a letter to the editor stating Democrats are not socialists. Back in JFK they were not. Obama’s globalist/socialist agenda changed all that, Trump slowed it and now with Biden it is continuing at a faster pace. He has surrounded himself with progressive/socialists. These recent activities are prime examples of it: the proposal to hire 87,000 new IRS agents and the massive Biden/Pelosi/Schumer omnibus funding bill passed by the 117th Congress with little Republican support. Government overreach equals socialism and is not for the United States of America.

Arlen Books, Rochester

Related Topics: LETTERS TO THE EDITOR
What To Read Next
Letter to the Editor graphic
Letters
Letter: US has its first financial obligations at home
I see that the World Economic Forum is about to meet again. We can be sure their main determination will be that the USA will have to pay for bailing out several countries around the world. We have several pressing issues at home that require funding, like our southern border and our energy production.
January 21, 2023 09:00 AM
Letter to the Editor graphic
Letters
Letter: Let's extend the right to vote
We have a stake in our community when we have a real voice in decisions that affect our lives, whatever our religion, race, or gender. To solve the issues facing our communities, we need everyone’s input at the table. But some politicians try to maintain power by fear mongering and breeding cynicism to limit participation in elections rather than relying on the power of their ideas to win over voters.
January 21, 2023 08:00 AM
Letter to the Editor graphic
Letters
Letter: Opinion on IRS was misinformed
The editorial by Preston Brashers in the Dec. 28, 2022, Post Bulletin contains nothing but lies about taxes and the IRS. These lies are being pushed by the worst of the right-wing media.
January 03, 2023 10:00 AM
Letter to the Editor graphic
Letters
Letter: Asking about UM-Morris' viability
During a Board of Regents meeting that focused on declining enrollment at the University of Minnesota Morris, Steve Sviggum asked if the campus might be becoming too diverse, referencing two letters he had received raising that concern.
December 31, 2022 09:30 AM