Letter: We are overtaxed by our state and federal governments

Hang onto your wallets, Minnesotans. The tax and spend Dems are in power. When the Republicans had the majority in the Senate, we generated a surplus and now Walz wants to buy votes by giving some of us a check. That money came from overtaxing us. Such as being one of the few states taxing Social Security benefits. My concern is that we will go down the road taken by bankrupt states like California, New York, Illinois and others run by corrupt liberal politicians.

But back to Walz, who never met a tax increase he didn’t like. His many failures including the Floyd riots in Minneapolis, being the self-appointed dictator during Covid, etc. should have been a warning to us all. But this is Minnesota.

And while I have your attention, I read with interest a letter to the editor stating Democrats are not socialists. Back in JFK they were not. Obama’s globalist/socialist agenda changed all that, Trump slowed it and now with Biden it is continuing at a faster pace. He has surrounded himself with progressive/socialists. These recent activities are prime examples of it: the proposal to hire 87,000 new IRS agents and the massive Biden/Pelosi/Schumer omnibus funding bill passed by the 117th Congress with little Republican support. Government overreach equals socialism and is not for the United States of America.

Arlen Books, Rochester