SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 99¢/month for 3 months
Read Today's Paper Tuesday, July 19

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Opinion | Letters
|
Opinion
Opinion
Advocates for ideas and draws conclusions based on the interpretation of facts and data.

Letter: We can work together to end homelessness

Letter to the Editor graphic
July 19, 2022 09:30 AM
Share
We are part of The Trust Project.

No one deserves to be homeless. Why do we have homeless individuals in Rochester? Do there need to be higher paying jobs? Cheaper daycare?

No one chooses to be homeless. As a society, how are we failing people? How can we fight for the homeless individuals to get them the help they need? Working together, I think that we can bring an end to homelessness in our community.

Also Read
Letter to the Editor graphic
Letters
Patrick Farmer: School security is a main issue
Dear readers, What has been good in District 535? Well, Century High School was designed to be entirely converted into a state prison in the event that Rochester instantly lost half its population. That's a good idea. It's added security in a time of mass shootings and can become a FEMA camp should aliens invade or planet X arrives.
July 19, 2022 11:00 AM
Letter to the Editor graphic
Letters
Letter: Longer prison sentences won't reduce crime
In response to recent drive-by shootings in Rochester, I share former Olmsted County Attorney Ray Schmitz’s concern about citizens protecting themselves by arming themselves. However, I disagree with his statement that the answer is “tough prosecution, mandatory minimums and significant punishment.”
July 19, 2022 10:00 AM
Load More

If you live in Rochester, it is important you know the options that are there for people who are homeless. Rochester offers the Rochester Community Warming Center and the Empowering Connections and Housing Outreach (ECHO) Center. These are resources that help homeless individuals with funding for housing and other assistance needs.

As a community, we need to remember that anything can happen to someone, which can cause them not to be able to make ends meet. We need to be there for the families who need the assistance.

It is stated that on any given night, in Rochester there can be 835 people homeless. Could you imagine not sleeping in the comfort of your bed? We need to reach out, find solutions, and help those in need. One day it could be you that needs the help.

ADVERTISEMENT

As a soon-to-be social worker graduate, it is my wish to get as many people involved with ending homelessness and having the joy to know I am making a difference in people’s lives.

I believe we can help end homelessness as a community.

Brooke Heim, Rochester

Related Topics: LETTERS TO THE EDITOR
What to read next
Letter to the Editor graphic
Letters
Letter: Be an advocate for special needs organizations
Bear Creek Services and all other similar organizations are in difficult financial straits. These are hard times for many folks. Yet, special needs individuals need the services that all organizations such as Bear Creek Services provide.
July 16, 2022 11:00 AM
Letter to the Editor graphic
Letters
Letter: We should not continue in the same ignorance of the past
Where was our Navy when the Japanese were preparing for war? In the south seas.
July 16, 2022 10:30 AM
Letter to the Editor graphic
Letters
Letter: Slowing down will save you money, and maybe more
We all want to save money. I have a solution. You can save 10% or more on the price of gasoline. It's easy and does not cost you a dime. It improves your safety and chances of injury or death.
July 16, 2022 10:00 AM
Letter to the Editor graphic
Letters
Jean Marvin: Every child deserves our best
When a community values and empowers its children, the entire community — not just the children — benefit. I held this unwavering belief when I began serving on Rochester’s school board in 2015. That belief was informed by four decades of experience as an RPS classroom teacher and the experience of working with thousands of our district’s students and their families. Some of the lessons they taught me about education include these:
July 16, 2022 09:30 AM