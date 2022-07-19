Letter: We can work together to end homelessness

No one deserves to be homeless. Why do we have homeless individuals in Rochester? Do there need to be higher paying jobs? Cheaper daycare?

No one chooses to be homeless. As a society, how are we failing people? How can we fight for the homeless individuals to get them the help they need? Working together, I think that we can bring an end to homelessness in our community.

If you live in Rochester, it is important you know the options that are there for people who are homeless. Rochester offers the Rochester Community Warming Center and the Empowering Connections and Housing Outreach (ECHO) Center. These are resources that help homeless individuals with funding for housing and other assistance needs.

As a community, we need to remember that anything can happen to someone, which can cause them not to be able to make ends meet. We need to be there for the families who need the assistance.

It is stated that on any given night, in Rochester there can be 835 people homeless. Could you imagine not sleeping in the comfort of your bed? We need to reach out, find solutions, and help those in need. One day it could be you that needs the help.

As a soon-to-be social worker graduate, it is my wish to get as many people involved with ending homelessness and having the joy to know I am making a difference in people’s lives.

I believe we can help end homelessness as a community.

Brooke Heim, Rochester