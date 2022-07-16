Letter: We should not continue in the same ignorance of the past

Where was our Navy when the Japanese were preparing for war? In the south seas.

Where was our Navy when the Japanese were modifying their torpedoes to not go too deep and stick in the harbor mud? Ignored.

Where was the Navy when the Japanese planes were detected by our radar? Ignored again and thousands died.

Where was our FBI to prevent 9/11? They ignored their own agents’ warnings.

Biden pulled our troops from Afghanistan, leaving trillions of dollars of equipment behind. Ignorance again.

Putin was not afraid of Biden so he invaded Ukraine.

Russia has over 600 nuclear bombs and we will not know until they start falling on USA. More ignorance.

I have learned much and seen much. I am an 88-year-old vet.

Sgt. Fred Goetz, Chatfield