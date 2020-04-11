As a farmer and community organizer in rural Minnesota (Fillmore County), I am worried about reports I have read about anti-Asian racism playing out in our small towns. We know racism exists for all of us in the US, and the work of confronting it can seem overwhelming. But now is not the time to let our weaknesses rule. In this crisis, we have a unique opportunity.
Yes, the COVID-19 pandemic is pushing us all to the brink. This unknown is terrifying, but it's also, oddly, a kind of gift. Confined to our homes, we are tending our nests, clearing dust and cobwebs, taking inventory of the things that matter. We have time for this as never before. And we are discovering both joy in the simplicity of life within our little domains and nostalgia for the tenderness, the awkwardness, the messiness of relating with people! We don't know when we'll be fortunate enough to come within six feet of strangers again. But, we do know that if there was ever a time to work on our compassion and understanding for when that time returns, that time could be now.
Now we have the time to choose what sort of behavior will get us all though this crisis not only together, but together stronger. How can we use this fear of an unknown disease to help us conquer the unknown territory between ourselves and our neighbors? Even at a distance, relationships can be built.
Eva Barr, Wykoff