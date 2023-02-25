Letter: What happened to the safety net?

Last week I watched the debate on the Minnesota House floor of HF19 (Earned Sick and Safe Time) and attended a presentation at the Methodist Church in Rochester on HF2 (Paid Family Leave). Here is the incredible bad news that these bills address: one-third of Minnesota workers (900,000+) have no sick time benefit, let alone short term disability pay! OMG! These benefits have been around, if not universal, since WWII. When and where have they gone?

The gig economy of contracting out and part-time labor without benefits has swept our country along with just-in-time sourcing. Inefficiency and redundancy may be gone, but what has happened to our workers and their families? I heard the stories: a sick child, a cancer diagnosis, a debilitating accident, a difficult pregnancy; and then POW, no income. The benefits in HF2 and HF19, like Social Security, minimum wage, workers compensation, unemployment insurance, and OSHA before them need to be mandated so that there is a level playing field for all businesses. My eyes have been opened. I hope all of our legislators will support these essential bills.

Amy Caucutt, Rochester